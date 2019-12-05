Boys and girls are invited to write a personal letter to Santa this year, as a special mailbox has been set up at the Antioch Community Center, which is accepting letters for Santa directly.
Parents and grandparents can bring letters to the community center, 4703 Lone Tree Way, until through Dec. 16. The Antioch Council of Teens helps Santa get his letters personally, and Santa will respond directly to each child. All letters should include the child’s full name and the address where Santa can send his response.
This year is the fourth year Santa has dropped off a mailbox in Antioch, which gives young children a unique holiday experience, including happy smiles when they receive their very own letter in the mail.
For more information about this free community program, call the Antioch Recreation Department at 925-776-3050.
