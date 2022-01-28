“Sorry – I just got back from substitute teaching and custodian work,” began an email from Dana Eaton, Superintendent of Brentwood Union School District, about the impact COVID-19 has had on attendance as students and staff returned to campus.
Although the online COVID tracking dashboards provided by Brentwood Union School District, Liberty Union High School District, and Oakley Union Elementary School District report low numbers of positive cases in schools, the dashboards do not tell the full story.
According to Eaton, the low number of positive cases only reflects students who arrived on campus and then tested positive. Students who may have tested positive over winter break and stayed home from school would not be part of the statistics. The state does not require those numbers to be reported, according to Eaton, who added that the district is following county health guidelines for keeping children safe and in school.
Prior to the end of winter break, each district held a distribution event for at-home test kits in an effort to keep students home who would otherwise have tested positive at school and risked spreading COVID. Brentwood Union School District gave out 9,000 tests, according to Eaton, while other district officials reported giving out thousands of kits as well. Oakley Union Elementary School District and Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) each distributed over 4,000 kits.
These test kits seemingly helped keep plenty of students home who would have brought the virus onto campus.
“We had about 85% student attendance last week,” LUHSD Superintendent Eric Volta said in an email on Jan. 18. This number is similar to the one shared by Eaton for his school district, which reported roughly 14% of students absent on Jan. 19. For context, the number of absent students on any given day before the pandemic would average between 3% and 4%, according to Eaton.
As for staff who have been out of school for similar reasons, their roles have been filled by their colleagues across the districts.
“Our district has adopted an ‘all hands on deck’ approach,’” said Jeff Palmquist, superintendent at Oakley Union Elementary School District. “Teachers, staff, and admin on both sites, and throughout the district office, have been amazing. From substitute teaching, covering office assignments, campus supervision, and covering other site operations, our cabinet, administrators, teachers and staff have done it all.”
The superintendents of other districts reported similar experiences, but all stressed the communal aspect of the situation, praising staff while downplaying the importance of their own roles, as Eaton exemplified in his district.
“I’d prefer the focus not to be on me, but on the tremendous work done by everyone,” Palmquist said. His statement was echoed by both Eaton and Volta.
The dashboards for each district that track the number of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID are updated regularly and can be found through each district’s respective website.
