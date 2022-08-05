Garin Elementary School

School began in East County this week. 

 Melissa van Ruiten

East County schools welcomed students and staff back from summer break with fewer COVID-19-related restrictions than during the past two years.

Elementary and middle school students were back in class on Thursday, July 28, while high schoolers were able to wait until Monday, Aug. 1, to walk into their classrooms. Superintendents across the area said things are going well.

Many students are coming back to new facilities on their campuses. At Liberty High School, the new cafeteria, quad and administration buildings are open. Heritage High School has 12 new classrooms and Freedom High School has a new auxiliary gym.

