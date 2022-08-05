East County schools welcomed students and staff back from summer break with fewer COVID-19-related restrictions than during the past two years.
Elementary and middle school students were back in class on Thursday, July 28, while high schoolers were able to wait until Monday, Aug. 1, to walk into their classrooms. Superintendents across the area said things are going well.
Many students are coming back to new facilities on their campuses. At Liberty High School, the new cafeteria, quad and administration buildings are open. Heritage High School has 12 new classrooms and Freedom High School has a new auxiliary gym.
Brentwood Union School District Superintendent Dana Eaton said the year is off to a good start.
“We started with students on Thursday and are thrilled to have the closest thing to a typical start that we’ve had in the last couple of years,” Eaton said. “Our staff is working very hard to help every student feel welcome and important on our campuses.”
Eaton noted the entire district is excited to see the Emil J. Geddes Theater open at Bristow Middle School in October, bringing it up to par with the other middle schools in the district. He said performing arts programs help students strengthen their connection to school, and the new theater will be an important part of that process.
The district will also break ground on its 13th school – an as yet unnamed kindergarten-8th-grade school – soon.
In the Oakley Union Elementary School District, staff spent the summer preparing their schools to welcome students back. Superintendent Jeff Palmquist said the first week of school was off to a good start.
“The start of our school has been very exciting,” Palmquist said. “We launched the year with training and inspiration in two of our areas of focus: literacy and social emotional learning. We invited families to a Sneak-a-Peek event at their school sites, and our teachers and staff have done an amazing job preparing for our students.”
The biggest news in the Byron Union School District is the new superintendent, Crystal Castaneda. She is settling into her new role and said her district had a positive start to the new year.
“Students and families were enthusiastic, and staff has welcomed everyone back, and it’s been a great start to the school year,” said Castaneda. “I was able to get a sneak peek along with our welcome for our elementary families before school started, and we believe that helped our first day of school run smoothly.”
Instead of having three separate events during the first week of school – walk-through, sneak-a-peek and back-to-school night – the district’s two elementary schools had one preview day for families to meet teachers and find classrooms and desks, and eliminated the other two events. Castaneda said that contributed to a smooth start to the year.
Byron is also focusing on spreading the word there are three empty school board seats up for grabs this November.
“We have information on the website and the deadline to pull papers is Aug. 12,” said Castaneda. “We are really looking for dedicated, visionary board members who would like to support our students at the most integral level. Being part of a board is the best way to give back to the community and invest in the long term.”
Finally, Castaneda asked that parents drive safely as the county continues the road widening project outside Excelsior Middle School on Byron Highway.
In the Knightsen Elementary School District, kids are enjoying the district’s new meal plan with more and fresher choices than were previously offered.
“We changed our food service delivery,” said Superintendent Harvey Yurkovich. “We went from a vended meal company to more of a self-service plan, and we have more control over the choices and it’s more inviting. It took a tremendous amount of work, but it’s going well.”
Yurkovich said the old service made food off site in San Fernando in northern Los Angeles County, then shipped meals up twice per week. Supply chain problems were a major hurdle in continuing that service so the district decided to bring more control into its own kitchen, he said.
“We are now a self-sustaining kitchen, cooking more on site, and we offer a salad bar almost every day,” he said.
The district also brought on six new staff members, and is enjoying a return to a more normal looking “back to school,” he said.
“We are really excited about the school year,” Yurkovich said. “It’s been a great start, and we are glad to see everyone back. We have been waiting to come back to normal, and this is the most normal school year starting we have had since the pandemic.”
The Liberty Union High School District opened to students this week, and Superintendent Eric Volta said everyone seems happy to be on campus.
“What a difference a year makes,” Volta said. “We are still conscious of COVID, however the restrictions are far less. In fact, we are finally able to have freshmen back to school activities for the first time since 2019.”
