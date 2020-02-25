Scientists, officials test Discovery Bay waters for cyanobacteria

Photo courtesy of Jim Mattison

Alice Schafer and Janis Cook from the Central Valley Water Board met with other scientists and water officials from around California Wednesday, Feb. 19, to gather water samples from Discovery Bay. The samples will be tested to determine if cyanobacteria from blooming blue-green algae is present in the water. The algae generally bloom in warm, stagnant water, and given the lower temperatures at this time of year, results are likely to be negative. Samples are taken each month to track the growth of the algae. The Discovery Bay Community Foundation is working scientists from all over the state to learn how to mitigate the harmful effects of the blooms.

