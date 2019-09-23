The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Marine Patrol Unit continues to search for a missing boater.
On Sunday, September 22, 2019, at about 9:07 p.m. Delta Station Deputy Sheriffs responded to the area of Indian Slough and Werner Cut regarding a report of a person who apparently went into the water while his boat was being towed.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, California Highway Patrol and Pittsburg Police Department assisted the Marine Patrol Unit with the search. The missing boater was not located.
The missing boater, a 47-year-old man, is not being identified at this time. He was entered into the state’s missing persons database and local law enforcement agencies have been notified.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office at 925-646-2441 or the Marine Patrol Unit at 925-427-8507. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
