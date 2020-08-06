The city’s search for a police chief is progressing, officials said this week.
An outside recruiting firm evaluated applicants and conducted preliminary interviews, and the most qualified contenders then met with city officials last week, said Nancy Marquez-Suarez, assistant to the city manager.
Former Police Chief Eric Christensen retired in June after a nearly 30-year law enforcement career, including the last two as Oakley’s top cop.
“We are eager to make an announcement and will do so as soon as possible,” Marquez-Suarez said, noting that the selected candidate still needs to go through various pre-employment evaluations, including a thorough background check and physical and psychological evaluation.
The official job solicitation noted that the city was seeking a dynamic leader with demonstrated ability to mentor personnel, build a leadership a team and articulate how they have built morale in their current or past law enforcement agencies.
The selected candidate will likely earn $14,460 to $20,279 monthly plus benefits, dependent on experience and qualifications.
“We look forward to a chief who knows how to earn the team’s respect and invests in their continued development through mentorship,” Marquez-Suarez said. “The chief will recognize the inherent value of public engagement activities, building upon the strong foundation and relationships that already exist. He’ll have the experience to audit the current practices and policies and make adjustments where needed. Lastly, he will lean into the important conversations regarding fair and impartial policing for the diverse community Oakley is.”
The next chief will be the department’s third since Oakley formed its own police department in 2016, having previously contracted with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office since the city’s 1999 incorporation.
The 41-member department, which includes 34 sworn employees, operates with a $10.2 million operational budget.
Mayor Kevin Romick, one of two city councilmembers involved in the interview process, said he started the search seeking someone with certain qualities.
“While there are several skills and abilities I wanted our next chief to possess, I thought it just as important to select a chief who had done their research and who genuinely wanted to serve Oakley,” he said.
Marquez-Suarez indicated that current national feelings on American policing have not changed what the city is seeking in its next top cop.
“Oakley has always been committed to building a community in which all who make Oakley their home feel welcomed and seen,” she said. “It’s an ambitious goal, but a worthy one. We’ve offered implicit bias and procedural justice training in the past to all city staff and led conversations with other community leaders on how to work toward inclusion in their own agencies. If anything, this time challenges us to be willing to have these conversations with the public, to identify the blind spots and continue to build mutual respect and understanding.”
To view the recruiting firm’s official position brochure, visit https://bit.ly/30rWHrK.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.