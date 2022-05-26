Authorities are searching for the people who vandalized several trees on Clipper Drive in Discovery Bay.
The incident was discovered by the town’s landscaping crew on May 6, and reported to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department.
“Someone completely cut down to the stump two trees and then hacked away two houses worth of trees,” said Recreation Programs Supervisor Monica Gallo.
Gallo received a call from the landscapers that something had happened and went to investigate. As she pulled up to the 4300 block of Clipper Drive, Gallo said she was horrified at what she found.
“They left debris and tree branches all over the place,” she said. “They just hacked away at the trees left standing. It’s terrible. It’s disheartening that people are just taking it upon themselves to do this.”
The trees lined the wall along Clipper Drive next to the Roberta Fuss Tot Lot. Discovery Bay General Manager Dina Breitstein said she was unaware of any complaints made by residents about the trees hanging over property lines. She noted if someone had complained, the town would have worked with them to ensure proper trimming of branches.
The tree incident is the latest in a string of vandalism plaguing the small town. Graffiti at both Cornell Park and Slifer Park has also been a big issue lately, with the town footing the bill to repaint tables and benches after they had been covered with obscene words and images.
“The town of Discovery Bay is experiencing a lot of vandalism and graffiti,” Breitstein said. “The tables are getting tagged and we would love to request that if anyone sees anything, they call the town and report or call the sheriff’s department.”
Lt. Mark Johnson, Delta Station Commander, said his department is looking into the issues and will follow up on any leads.
If you see someone vandalizing property, call the sheriff’s non-emergency dispatch at 925-646-2441.
To report problems to the town, call 925-634-1131.
