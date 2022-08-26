Second suspect from Brentwood fitness center shooting arrested

Brentwood police arrested a second suspect on Aug. 24 in connection with the shooting at a 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way that left an Antioch man dead nearly two weeks before, and the county district attorney has charged him with murder.
The suspect was identified as Faatino Tauane, 20, of Pittsburg, in an Aug. 26 press release by the department, which added that he was arrested without incident on Aug. 24 at 4:45 a.m. at a home in Antioch.
Tauane was later booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder, police said. One firearm has been recovered, and the vehicle Tauane used to flee the scene is now in police custody. A second firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered.
Tauane was charged with “one count of murder with enhancements and additional felonies” by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, according to the release.
The first suspect arrested was a 17-year-old Brentwood resident whose name was withheld due to his age. He was booked into the Contra Costa County Juvenile Detention Center for suspected murder, according to an Aug. 12 social media post by Brentwood police. A second suspect had also been arrested and released after police determined he was not one of the shooters, according to the post.
The investigation into the shooting showed that the victim who was killed during the Aug. 11 incident, Antioch resident Cesar Arana, 21, was an innocent bystander. Police say Arana was struck by gunfire while trying to help a person who had fallen to the ground during a fight outside the fitness center.
Three other victims were injured in the shooting. They were taken to area hospitals but police did not disclose the nature of their injuries.
The Aug. 11 shooting occurred at about 2 a.m., according to police, and was allegedly the result of an argument that began in the gym and escalated in the parking lot.
Police have encouraged anyone with information regarding the outstanding firearm or any additional information related to this investigation to contact Detective Greene at 925-809-7797.
