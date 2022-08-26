Second suspect from Brentwood fitness center shooting arrested

Photo courtesy of Brentwood Police

 O'Grodnick, Walter

Brentwood police arrested a second suspect on Aug. 24 in connection with the shooting at a 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way that left an Antioch man dead nearly two weeks before, and the county district attorney has charged him with murder.

The suspect was identified as Faatino Tauane, 20, of Pittsburg, in an Aug. 26 press release by the department, which added that he was arrested without incident on Aug. 24 at 4:45 a.m. at a home in Antioch.

