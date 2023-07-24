West Coast Home Builders, LLC has filed an appeal asking the city of Brentwood to consider denying approval of the proposed Costco south of Lone Tree Plaza Drive near the Antioch/Brentwood border. The topic will be discussed as part of the July 25 City Council meeting.
West Coast Home Builders is owned by Albert Seeno Jr., a local developer. The Costco project was previously unanimously approved by the Brentwood Planning Commission at their June 20 meeting.
According to City Manager Tim Ogden, West Coast Home Builders contends that further environmental review is required on the project to, among other things, evaluate aesthetics, air quality, and wildfire hazards. A staff report drafted in response to the developer’s concerns “demonstrates that there are no site-specific or peculiar impacts associated with the project,” Ogden said via email.
