Costco coming to Brentwood?

Photo courtesy of Costco

Big-box retailer Costco has submitted a planning application for a Costco wholesale warehouse and fuel facility just south of Lone Tree Plaza Drive in Brentwood.

West Coast Home Builders, LLC has filed an appeal asking the city of Brentwood to consider denying approval of the proposed Costco south of Lone Tree Plaza Drive near the Antioch/Brentwood border. The topic will be discussed as part of the July 25 City Council meeting. 

West Coast Home Builders is owned by Albert Seeno Jr., a local developer. The Costco project was previously unanimously approved by the Brentwood Planning Commission at their June 20 meeting. 

According to City Manager Tim Ogden, West Coast Home Builders contends that further environmental review is required on the project to, among other things, evaluate aesthetics, air quality, and wildfire hazards. A staff report drafted in response to the developer’s concerns “demonstrates that there are no site-specific or peculiar impacts associated with the project,” Ogden said via email.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.