Oakley Entrepreneur Center is hosting its next in a series of small business workshops, Thursday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon for $20.
This workshop, "Is Self-Employment or Entrepreneurship Right for You?" is for those thinking about starting their own business but have questions about what it takes and if it may be right for them. In this small class format, the class will explore the ups and downs and nuts and bolts of starting and managing a small business.
The workshop will cover three basic topics. Could entrepreneurship be right for you? If so, what are the basic steps for a successful start-up? Who are some people and resources that can help you if you are serious?
The class will also cover an entrepreneurial self-assessment, the entrepreneurial spirit, understanding the risks, success factors and personal characteristics.
Additional upcoming classes are as follows:
• How to Finance Your Business Expansion
Friday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to noon
• Business Planning for the Busy Business Owner
Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Human Resources for Business Owners
Friday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to noon
Oakley Entrepreneur Center is located at 3330 Main St. on the second floor. For more information about the workshop and to reserve a space, contact Dwayne Dalman, economic development manager, at dalman@ci.oakley.ca.us or call 925-625-7006. Additional information about the Oakley Entrepreneur Center can be found at www.oakleyentrepreneurcenter.com.
