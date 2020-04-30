Sen. Steve Glazer hosted a panel of food industry experts last week to discuss the breakdown of the state’s food supply.
The panel, held April 23 in one of Glazer’s ongoing virtual Town Hall events, featured Jamie Johansson, California Farm Bureau Federation president; Estella Cisneros, California Rural Legal Assistance attorney; Ben Palazzolo, Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association (PCFMA) market manager; and Matt Sutton, senior vice president of the California Restaurant Association.
Johansson addressed the overabundance of produce as the state came to a halt and farmers’ main buyers cut back significantly.
“Half of what we produce goes to the food service, so a lot of us lost our market overnight,” he said. “But fresh produce is strong; there’s too much on the market in terms of demand, so your produce section is the best place to be shopping for groceries.”
Johansson said distribution and transportation were impacted by COVID-19 safety regulations, so while some grocery store shelves are bare due to logistics, the fields aren’t. He also touched on the impact to dairy farmers, who reported dumping milk while one of their largest purchasers — school districts — was closed due to COVOID-19. Another factor for the waste was, with 50% of the milk produced going to butter and cheese, many factories that have reduced labor capacity are unable to process the supply. A dairy farmer on the line asked how to mitigate the lost revenue, and Johansson advised seeking forgivable loans through the Small Business Association or looking into the $19 billion relief package for American farmers announced April 17 by President Donald Trump.
On a local level, Brentwood’s Becky Bloomfield, Bloomfield Vineyards owner and vintner, said her family’s farms produce U-pick cherries and almonds, along with the grapes. But mostly, the produce doesn’t go to the public, as the almonds go to a large company and the grapes are sold to wineries.
“I do know, however, that some local farmers who have tomatoes and corn might fully well feel a huge impact with this situation,” Bloomfield said. “We may have some struggles ahead of us regarding the wine industry.”
Regarding the labor aspect of farming, Cisneros said farm workers have expressed concerns about insufficient protections to perform their job safely.
“The workers we’ve talked to don’t feel their employers are providing PPE (personal protection equipment) and social distancing,” she said.
She noted other problems to stem from workers living in packed houses and working shoulder to shoulder. Workers are also hit hard by the lack of child care with schools and day cares closed.
“We’re looking at setting up plastic shields between employees, staggering meals and rest breaks, sanitizing,” Cisneros continued. “The federal government is offering sick leave, which applies to employers with 500 or fewer, so that covers a lot. The state (sick leave) covers employers with 500 or more, which could help farmworkers who are sick or have child care duties.”
Palazzolo said he and his association have been working with local county and state regulators to remain abreast of requirements. Initially, when the shelter-in-place order was implemented, communication came out from cities and residents, expressing discomfort with farmers markets. But then farmers markets were listed as an essential business, though requirement changes were implemented to make them as safe as possible.
“It has been a challenge to meet new requirements to make sure our markets continue to operate,” he said, while also adding the markets have since seen an increase in demand as more people are cooking at home.
With such home-cooked meals on the rise, Sutton gave a snapshot of what’s happening with restaurants, which play a large role in the food demand chain. Even though some restaurants have remained opened during the shelter-in-place, 49% throughout the state have closed. Those that have remained opened have seen a significant decrease in revenue, as they can only offer takeout and delivery. And of the 1.5 million restaurant workers in the state, 1 million are furloughed. But creative sales might help.
“Restaurant operators are incredibly innovative, and they’re filled with passion for what they do,” Sutton said.
Sutton added many restaurants are still donating food even though they have limited to no revenue, and some are offering grocery-type sales per the request of their communities — an additional service that seniors have appreciated.
“We shall see what the future holds,” Bloomfield said. “So many unknowns right now. Not a comfortable situation to be in for any of us.”
