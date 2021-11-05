Several East County stores, pharmacies and other facilities indicate that they have the pediatric version of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in stock, and they have appointments available to administer the vaccine, according to the website vaccines.gov.
Just a handful of places showing vaccine and/or appointment availability as of Nov. 5 are:
Kaiser (Deer Valley Outpatient Pharmacy), Kaiser Antioch Medical Center - Main Building, 4501 Sand Creek Rd, Antioch, CA 94531 (vaccines in stock)
Central Rx Pharmacy
50 Eagle Rock Way Suite C, Brentwood, CA 94513 (vaccines in stock)
Brentwood Office
1200 Central Blvd # A, Brentwood, CA 94513 (vaccines in stock)
Antioch office
4049 Lone Tree Way G, Antioch, CA 94531 (vaccines in stock)
Walmart
2203 Loveridge Rd, Pittsburg, CA 94565 (vaccines in stock)
For a complete list of locations, or for more information about vaccine availability and or appointments, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/
Contra Costa Health Services announced on Nov. 1 that the county is expected to receive roughly 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine as part of preparations for vaccine eligibility to expand to children ages 5-11.
“I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, said in a Contra Costa Health Services press release. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will be able to get their children fully vaccinated before the winter holidays.”
The pediatric version of the COVID-19 vaccine is one third the dosage of the adult shot and will be packaged differently, according to the press release. Much like the standard inoculation, the pediatric vaccine will require two shots at least three weeks apart to ensure maximum protection. Clinical trials have shown the efficacy of the shot for ages 5-11 to be 90.7% after receiving both shots.
On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially recommended the pediatric coronavirus vaccine for children 5-11, removing one of the last few roadblocks to the rollout. The Food and Drug Administration previously approved on Oct. 29 the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11.
“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in a Nov. 2 press release. “We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Of those 28 million eligible children, an estimated 92,000 are Contra Costa residents between the ages of 5 and 11. The county expects initial demand for the vaccine to be high as parents seek to keep their children protected. However, the CDC recommendation is not the final step in the process to administer the shots.
“If the CDC recommends the vaccine for the younger age group, it may take a couple of days until immunization clinics actually begin administering the pediatric vaccines,” the Nov. 1 county press release stated. “The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, a regional collaborative of scientists from several states, including California, with expertise in immunization and public health, must also weigh in after the CDC makes its decision.”
With all these hurdles now passed, the health department plans to host vaccine clinics at school sites with the help of regional healthcare providers such as John Muir Health, La Clinica and Kaiser Permanente. As of Nov. 1, Contra Costa Health Services projected the ability to offer the shot at vaccine clinics by Saturday, Nov. 6. CCHS Public Information Officer Karl Fischer confirmed on Nov. 3, after the CDC recommendation was announced, that the timetable remained unchanged. Affirmations from the Western States workgroup and California Department of Public Health were both announced on Nov. 3 as well following the CDC recommendation.
“This expanded eligibility for lifesaving vaccines moves us closer to ending the pandemic, which has taken a heavy toll on the well-being of our kids,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “California is leading the nation in vaccinations, with 54 million administered and 87 percent of the eligible population having received at least one dose, and we’re moving swiftly to implement a robust and equitable vaccination program for 5-11-year-olds. I urge families to get the facts on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and take action to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19, especially as we head into the winter months.”
Both Contra Costa Health Services and the CDC encourage parents to check with their child’s healthcare provider about any questions or concerns regarding the vaccine. Additional information can also be found online at www.cchealth.org.
