Lt. Mark Johnson told about 50 Discovery Bay residents at Cornell Park that rumors on NextDoor.com about lack of police coverage of the town between midnight and 7 a.m. are not true. The meeting was set up to inform the public of the sheriff’s office’s coverage of the town and to dispel rumors circulating on social media.
“Someone posted on there we didn’t have coverage out here in Discovery Bay from midnight to 7 a.m.,” he said. “I got some calls that people were concerned, and that’s what got this meeting started.”
Jim Mattison, president of the Discovery Bay Community Foundation, facilitated the meeting so residents could learn how the sheriff’s department staffed their city, how many deputies are on duty at any given time, and to discuss the types and numbers of crime in town.
“The Sheriff’s Department has at least four cars on duty 24/7 between unincorporated areas,” Mattison said, noting those areas include Bethel Island, Knightsen, Discovery Bay and Byron. “At least one deputy is always assigned to Discovery Bay, but there are usually two in the area. We also have additional cars weekly in the area who are strictly proactive cars and are out looking for criminals and not tied up on calls for service. In addition to the four sheriff cars 24/7, we have two resident deputies just for Discovery Bay who handle anything from quality-of-life issues to serious crimes. Their days and hours can change depending on issues or crimes we are seeing in the community.”
