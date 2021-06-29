The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff and Contra Costa Behavioral Health Services have partnered to form a Mental Health Evaluation Team (MHET) to provide follow-up health and welfare checks, evaluations, short term case management and services to individuals who have had a recent psychiatric emergency.
Contra Costa Deputy Sheriff Jennifer Yen is the newly appointed MHET Deputy who will focus on provid ing services and resources to the unincorporated areas of the county. Collaborating with licensed mental health clinicians and other county departments, outside agencies within the county, non-profit organizations, and other service providers involved in mental health services, the Office of the Sheriff will seek to develop and implement a rounded approach to assisting clients experiencing mental health issues.
“MHET is a proactive program that links those with a serious mental illness with needed outpatient ser vices, treatment, and resources,” said Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston. “Our goal is to increase safety by reducing the number of repeated police calls regarding those who may be undergoing a psychiatric crisis and cut down on potentially violent encounters with law enforcement and the community.”
MHET also provides support, referrals, and safety planning to family members of those who had a recent psychiatric crisis.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.