The surviving suspect of a shooting in Brentwood that killed a 17-year-old was identified on Tuesday.
Walnut Creek resident Antonio Barajas, 20, was identified as the surviving suspect of Friday night’s attempted robbery and shooting on Marjoram Drive. Barajas was uninjured in the shootout Friday night.
Barajas was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm in public, according to Brentwood police Capt. Walter O'Grodnick..
According to Brentwood police, a group of people were leaving a home on Chili Court, at the end of Marjoram Drive, when a 20-year-old male resident of Walnut Creek and a 17-year-old male out of Antioch attempted to rob a 21-year-old Antioch resident, whom police did not name.
All three were armed and exchanged gunfire on the 800 block of Marjoram Drive at about 7:45 p.m. Police did not say whether or not everybody involved knew each other nor why the 21-year-old was targeted.
The 17-year-old and the 21-year-old were both shot, while the 20-year-old involved was not injured.
Brentwood police said that the 17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital Friday night in critical condition and eventually died of his injuries on Saturday. He has yet to be identified by the Coroner’s office.
The 21-year-old victim suffered non-life- threatening injuries from the shootout, police said.
Officers also detained others who were on the scene as part of the investigation, and recovered three firearms at the scene as well, although police did not elaborate why they were detained.
This investigation is ongoing. Brentwood police ask anyone with any information to call Detective Inerbichler or Detective Goold at 925-809-7911. Callers may remain anonymous.
