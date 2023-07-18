Brentwood Police Department Logo/Photo_EDITORIAL ART

The surviving suspect of a shooting in Brentwood that killed a 17-year-old was identified on Tuesday.

Walnut Creek resident Antonio Barajas, 20, was identified as the surviving suspect of Friday night’s attempted robbery and shooting on Marjoram Drive. Barajas was uninjured in the shootout Friday night.

Barajas was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm in public, according to Brentwood police Capt. Walter O'Grodnick..

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.