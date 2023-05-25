ANTIOCH – One woman is dead and one man was  hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Antioch Thursday night.

Antioch police and paramedics responded to a call about a shooting on the 4400 block of Delta Fair Boulevard, near the intersection with Desrys Boulevard at 8:48. 

They found two people -- one woman and one man -- shot. The unidentified woman was reported dead on the scene with what the dispatch reported as a gunshot to the head. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. 

