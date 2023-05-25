ANTIOCH – One woman is dead and one man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Antioch Thursday night.
Antioch police and paramedics responded to a call about a shooting on the 4400 block of Delta Fair Boulevard, near the intersection with Desrys Boulevard at 8:48.
They found two people -- one woman and one man -- shot. The unidentified woman was reported dead on the scene with what the dispatch reported as a gunshot to the head. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
The shooter is said to still be on the loose.
While investigating the scene, officers went to the nearby houses of where the shooting took place to ask if the neighbors knew anything.
One nearby resident, who asked to remain anonymous said that he heard four “loud shots” outside of his house and originally thought they were fireworks. He also said that shootings in that area of Delta Fair Boulevard aren’t too common.
Police cordoned off the intersection as traffic was blocked both in and out of the area for over an hour while police investigated.
Police said that the victims of the shooting knew one another and that the suspect knew both victims.
Antioch police are asking anyone with any information to call them at 925-778-2441.
This story will be updated.
