Brentwood police are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of Balfour Road and Griffith Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, April 13, 2020. The victim, a 56-year-old man, was flown to a trauma center for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.
Brentwood police are investigating a shooting that took place April 13 at approximately 10:21 p.m., in the vicinity of Balfour Road and Griffith Lane.
An East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) spokesperson stated the victim, a 56-year-old Brentwood man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by helicopter to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with critical injuries as described by ECCFPD Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne.
According to police, the victim drove to the 500 block of Cashew Place and called for help after being shot. Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to this location and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds including a gunshot wound to the face, said Auzenne. A medical helicopter landed at nearby Orchard Park to transport him to a trauma center for treatment. A bullet-ridden Chevrolet SS sedan was towed from this location.
Brentwood police are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of Balfour Road and Griffith Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, April 13, 2020. The victim, a 56-year-old man, was flown to a trauma center for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The victim's condition was reported by Brentwood PD as critical but stable and he is expected to survive.
A Facebook post by the Brentwood Police Department states, “Although the suspect is still outstanding, this appears to be an isolated incident with no additional threat to public safety at this time.” The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark four-door sedan. Lt. Walter O’Grodnick said there is no known motive for the shooting at this time.
Following the incident, officers tagged more than 20 shell casings in the street and on the sidewalk near Balfour Rd and Griffith Lane.
This case is currently under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Detective Joe Nunemaker at 925-809-7761. Callers can remain anonymous.
