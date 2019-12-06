UPDATE 8:00 p.m. - The Brentwood Police Department issued the following press release related to the shooting that occurred on December 6 at approximately 3:00 p.m.
Brentwood police officers responded to the 5000 block of Balfour Rd. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived on scene, preliminary information revealed a 15 year old male was found to have suffered a gunshot wound to the leg that was non-life threatening following an altercation between two groups of people. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing and the motive for the shooting is unknown, but it does not appear to be a random act of violence and there is no threat to public safety.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Brentwood PD dispatch at 925-809-7911.
A shooting at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, December 6, has left one victim wounded.
According to the Brentwood Police Department, shots were reported at approximately 3:01 p.m. at Harvest Park Bowl.
At approximately 3:23 p.m., Brentwood police officers found a 15-year-old male at Burger King on Brentwood Blvd. and First Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Liberty High School where he was airlifted to a local hospital.
Local schools were temporarily placed on lockdown.
This is a developing story, no additional information is available, check back for updates.
