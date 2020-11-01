A 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound following a house party Nov. 1 at Albertine Land and Europena Drive in Brentwood. According to a press release, Brentwood police responded around 1 a.m. to reports of gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and discovered several vehicles fleeing the area. Preliminary information revealed a disagreement at the party resulting in the exchange of gunfire between more than one shooter.
The wounded woman drove herself to a local area hospital where she was treated and released.
Based on the investigation, this incident appears isolated to specific individuals present at the party and was not a random act of violence.
This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Brentwood PD Detective Joe Nunemaker at 925-809-7761, and can remain anonymous.
