A 27-year-old male was shot in the parking lot of CoCo Farms marijuana dispensary in Antioch Thursday night, but is expected to survive, Antioch police said in a news release Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the dispensary parking lot, at 3400 Wilbur Ave. at around 8 p.m., on reports of a shooting.
Arriving officers determined that both the victim and suspect(s) had left prior to law enforcement’s arrival, but a short time later, the unidentified 27-year-old victim was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Evidence back at the dispensary indicated that the victim had been shot by an occupant of a passing vehicle as he walked through the store's parking lot, police said.
Police have not released any suspect information and the investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441. Tips may also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
