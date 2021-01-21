Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched yesterday at about 6:48 p.m. to a suspicious circumstance at the Safeway on the 14800 block of Highway 4 in Discovery Bay.
At about the same time there was a call of shoplifting at the CVS next door. It was believed that the same person was involved in both incidents.
Deputies detained the person nearby for further investigation. As Deputies started to search his backpack, the person fled on foot. Deputies searched the area but were not able to find him however deputies were able to identify the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.