The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate an incident of gun fire in Discovery Bay on Thursday, Jan. 25. According to officials, at 10:27 p.m., deputies responded to several calls of two people firing guns into the air in the area of Marina Road and Cutter Loop in Discovery Bay. Deputies responded but were not able to locate them despite a search. Several bullets and shell casings were later found in the area. There were no reports of any injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 925-646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.