Parents from local schools have a new tool in their back-to-school bag of tricks this year as all of their schools’ supply lists are now posted on TeacherLists.com.
With a few clicks, parents can find their child’s exact supply list and then click right over to pre-filled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Office Depot, Amazon or Staples’ websites to purchase their list and have it shipped to their home. Target, Walmart, Office Depot and Staples also offer in-store pickup.
The site already includes lists for:
• Bristow Middle, Brentwood:
• Diablo Vista Elementary, Antioch:
• Discovery Bay Elementary, Discovery Bay:
• Edna Hill Middle, Brentwood:
• Independence High, Brentwood:
• Marsh Creek Elementary, Brentwood:
• Timber Point Elementary, Discovery Bay:
Parents can sign up to be notified by email when their child’s school adds lists to the website. Schools are searchable by name or zip code.
“Any time parents can help their child be prepared for the upcoming school year helps,” said Guy Rognlien, principal of Independence High School. “With TeacherLists, you can get an updated idea of what additional supplies your child may need during the school year. This could ease anxiety and get the school year started off on the right foot.”
“For decades, the supply list process has been a frustration for parents,” TeacherLists CEO Charles Field said. “Where to find the lists? When are they available? Forgetting the list on the counter at home, hunting the aisles for the specific items their teacher has requested — all of those issues are solved with TeacherLists.”
More than 50,000 schools have lists posted on TeacherLists. Lists for more than 1 million classrooms are live on the site and include required and requested items, as well as specific notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.
Complete details and lists are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents.
