A 23-year-old Brentwood man was killed in a solo-vehicle crash in Brentwood Saturday evening, Feb. 15.
A press release issued by the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) confirmed the fatality. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
The driver was the sole occupant of a white Infiniti sedan that struck a tree on Fairview Avenue near the intersection with Central Boulevard. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but the press release stated that alcohol was not suspected as a contributing factor.
According to the BPD, officers responded to the report of a crash at 5:09 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the driver was unresponsive and trapped inside the vehicle. Fire crews extricated the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Brentwood Police Department requests that anyone who may have witnessed this accident, or has information to share about moments prior to it, please contact the Traffic Safety Division at 925-634-6911.
