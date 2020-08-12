An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of the Bay Area, including Contra Costa County beginning Friday, Aug 14. and lasting through Sunday, Aug 16.
Daytime temperatures for inland areas are forecast to range from the mid 90s to 108 Friday through Sunday, with the peak of the heat likely to occur Saturday and Sunday.
Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who are spending a significant amount of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) is suggesting that residents do their outdoor activities early in the day before it gets too hot. Anyone hiking, biking or exercising outside should carry plenty of water with them to avoid dehydration or heat related illnesses.
The high temperatures also mean increased fire danger for the hills and dry landscape throughout the Bay Area. ECCFPD is asking for residents to avoid starting any fires, either accidentally or intentionally, while the region is under a heat advisory.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Complicating the heat wave is the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed several options for people to access air conditioning including indoor malls, movie theaters, libraries and community centers. Residents are encouraged to contact their local city government offices to find out if any cooling centers will be open in their area.
Additional summer heat resources can be found on the California Office of Emergency Services website at https://www.caloes.ca.gov/ICESite/Pages/Summer-Heat-Resources.aspx.
