The City of Brentwood is accepting applications from organizations through the Economic Development Grant Program to provide small business support and marketing, local tourism and community-based promotional events and projects that support Brentwood businesses.
The grant period covers projects occurring between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.
Staff will begin accepting complete applications beginning Monday, March 20, 2023 and applications must be submitted, no later than the deadline of 5 p.m., Monday, April 17.
