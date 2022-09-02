Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews were called to what was believed to be a commercial structure fire on the 300 block of Oak Street in downtown Brentwood, Friday, September 2.
“A full alarm assignment responded to the location, but was unable to determine the location or nature of the cause for the smell of smoke in the building,” said Con Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Burris.
Crews did a full search of the primary location and all the adjacent buildings, but did not encounter any active fire at the premises.
