Kim Karr, co-founder of #ICANHELP, will deliver a presentation on social media to the students at Delta Vista Middle School, Friday, Oct. 25.
#ICANHELP is a nonprofit corporation that educates students on the proper use of social media and empowers them to deal with conflict, negativity and harassment online. It will also instruct students and adults on how to maintain a positive digital footprint and be a “digital first responder” in order to navigate around a digital world and provide a curriculum in which these students will spread the message.
“We don’t usually think of it, but just like the way negativity can spread, people can be swayed or encouraged when the majority are doing ‘good’ online,” said Karr. “Students just need to be shown how to respond to the negativity. We need to empower our future generation to take action against all the issues that are arising with technology. Through #ICANHELP, students are learning that kindness is saving lives, and it doesn’t have to be anything big — a simple smile or a nice post-it note on a locker might be all it takes.”
Students are empowered stakeholders, and their help is needed in the digital world. Karr says #ICANHELP has worked with over 300,000 students to be the digital change they want to see. This student-led approach to solve some of the complicated issues and social problems with tech use sees students as part of the solution, not the problem. It aims to raise awareness, offer real-world best practices and celebrate the many examples of students using digital for good.
For more information on #ICANHELP, visit www.icanhelpdeletenegativity.org, email Kim Karr at kim@icanhelpdeletenegativity.org or call 925-237-1056.
