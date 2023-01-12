A solo collision with unknown injuries is currently under investigation on Sandcreek Road near Minnesota Avenue.
Brentwood Police and ConFire personnel responded to a report of a traffic collision heading eastbound on Sand Creek Road at 4:07 p.m. Officers called for ambulances and a medical helicopter was dispatched.
The collision is currently under investigation and the eastbound lanes of traffic are currently closed with heavy police and safety personnel activity. Avoid the area if possible and find alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.