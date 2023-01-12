A solo collision with unknown injuries is currently under investigation on Sandcreek Road near Minnesota Avenue.

Brentwood Police and ConFire personnel responded to a report of a traffic collision heading eastbound on Sand Creek Road at 4:07 p.m. Officers called for ambulances and a medical helicopter was dispatched.

The collision is currently under investigation and the eastbound lanes of traffic are currently closed with heavy police and safety personnel activity. Avoid the area if possible and find alternate routes.

