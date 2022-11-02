Solo vehicle crash closes Oakley Road

Oakley Road was closed between Belden Lane and Trenton Street, following a non-injury, solo vehicle crash into a utility pole, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Slick road conditions are believed to have caused the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Shortly before 2 p.m., a high school-aged driver crashed the truck they were driving into a utility pole on the 2200 block of Oakley Road, resulting in a road closure due to downed wires, Wednesday, Nov. 2.
“The vehicle was at the stop sign of Oakley Road, at Belden Lane, facing east,” said Officer Palmer, of the Oakley Police Department. “The vehicle took off, and due to the fresh rain conditions and fresh oil on the asphalt, the truck started fishtailing.”
The driver, who police say was less experienced behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the pole, causing the truck to flip onto its side.
Following the crash, the driver was unharmed and able to exit the vehicle safely.
“Not a single scratch on him,” Palmer said. “He was wearing his seatbelt.”
Pacific Gas and Electric workers were on scene to help clear the road, but it was unclear how long it would take for the road to reopen. No loss of power to surrounding residents was reported.
1 of 5
Oakley Road crash_01.jpg
Oakley Road was closed between Belden Lane and Trenton Street, following a non-injury, solo vehicle crash into a utility pole, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Slick road conditions are believed to have caused the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Oakley Road was closed between Belden Lane and Trenton Street, following a non-injury, solo vehicle crash into a utility pole, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Slick road conditions are believed to have caused the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Oakley Road was closed between Belden Lane and Trenton Street, following a non-injury, solo vehicle crash into a utility pole, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Slick road conditions are believed to have caused the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Oakley Road was closed between Belden Lane and Trenton Street, following a non-injury, solo vehicle crash into a utility pole, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Slick road conditions are believed to have caused the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Oakley Road was closed between Belden Lane and Trenton Street, following a non-injury, solo vehicle crash into a utility pole, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Slick road conditions are believed to have caused the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Oakley Road was closed between Belden Lane and Trenton Street, following a non-injury, solo vehicle crash into a utility pole, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Slick road conditions are believed to have caused the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Oakley Road crash_02.jpg
Oakley Road was closed between Belden Lane and Trenton Street, following a non-injury, solo vehicle crash into a utility pole, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Slick road conditions are believed to have caused the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Oakley Road crash_03.jpg
Oakley Road was closed between Belden Lane and Trenton Street, following a non-injury, solo vehicle crash into a utility pole, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Slick road conditions are believed to have caused the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Oakley Road crash_04.jpg
Oakley Road was closed between Belden Lane and Trenton Street, following a non-injury, solo vehicle crash into a utility pole, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Slick road conditions are believed to have caused the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Oakley Road crash_05.jpg
Oakley Road was closed between Belden Lane and Trenton Street, following a non-injury, solo vehicle crash into a utility pole, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Slick road conditions are believed to have caused the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.