Sonic Drive-In showed teachers all over the country how much they are appreciated during its Limeades for Learning initiative in May, and three local teachers felt the love right here in East County.
Angela Sisney of Pioneer Elementary in Brentwood, Amanda Merrill of Vintage Parkway Elementary in Oakley and Kiely Shanks of Almond Grove Elementary in Oakley all received contributions from Sonic Drive-In for learning supplies. The money came in the form of donations to wish lists they posted on DonorsChoose.org, a website where teachers can post lists of items needed for classroom projects.
Shanks, a fifth-grade teacher, posted a list called “Successful End of the Year,” asking for play equipment and organizational tools. She had already received some monetary donations toward the project, but Sonic Drive-In finished funding it.
“I posted the project in April, and I saw in May that Sonic was donating to my project,” Shanks said. “I think it’s awesome. My kids really enjoyed all the end-of-the-year stuff. It makes the end of the year run smoothly. They like to play kickball with the balls. It’s been a lot of fun.”
At Pioneer Elementary, Sisney’s second grade students received funds for writing tools and flexible seating options. Merrill’s students at Vintage Parkway were given reading materials so each student can find something to interest them in the classroom library.
“It is awesome how so many businesses, as well as individual people, participate in the Donors Choose Program,” said Greg Hetrick, superintendent of the Oakley Union Elementary School District. “Their donations make a huge difference for our staff and students alike.”
Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for Sonic Corp., spoke of the company’s commitment to supporting teachers through their customers.
“Sonic fans who love teachers responded incredibly during Teacher Appreciation Month, and we were delighted to support 3,937 teachers and their students across the country,” Woodworth said. “Each year, teachers spend hundreds of their own dollars to support their students, and with Limeades for Learning, Sonic and our fans made that burden a bit lighter.”
Sonic has been running its Limeades for Learning campaign since 2009 and has donated $13.1 million to over 33,000 classrooms across the country. By providing educational materials and teaching resources, Sonic hopes to inspire creativity and learning to impact students through its partnership with DonorsChoose.org.
For more information on the Donors Choose program, visit DonorsChoose.org.
For more information on Sonic Drive-In’s Limeades for Learning campaign, visit limeadesforlearning.com.
