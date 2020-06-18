A large portion of a soon to-be-vacated city-owned building on Sand Creek Road could become a teen center.
Los Medanos College (LMC) has rented the bulk of the 33,600-square-foot building at 101 Sand Creek Road since about 2001 but plans to leave when its new center at 1351 Pioneer Square opens in the fall.
City staff proposed a series of future options for the building to the full city council, including selling it, leasing it to nonprofit(s) relocating the senior center to the facility or using it for other city operations.
The council showed initial interest in turning it into a youth or teen center.
“This could be very important for the youth out there; important for the community,” said Mayor Bob Taylor.
Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez, who has worked with area youth for over 20 years through his nonprofit, noted that the city has long needed a youth center. More than 18,000 youth make up around 28% of the city’s population, according to the latest estimates.
He said such a center could offer an array of potential resources and programs, including space for the Brentwood Police Activities League; youth programs in partnership with local school districts or community organizations and recreational sports.
“There is not one teen center or youth center in East County,” Rodriguez said. “We could be the pillar, the community that steps up and represents our youth the way they need.”
City leaders are expected to formally launch a committee soon, likely comprising councilmembers, city youth and other Brentwood stakeholders to explore the youth center idea.
LMC occupies 22,000 square feet of the 33,600-square-foot building, with nonprofits Reach Drug and Alcohol Services and Delta Community Services using some of the remaining space rent-free.
“Staff has looked at multiple options, and we are looking for direction from the council,” City Manager Tim Ogden said. “I don’t know that we have a preferred option. There are certainly some advantages to selling it, bringing some more cash to the city. There are certainly some advantages to using it for some opportunities in the community that are being underserved, and this building could be a catalyst to address some of those services. There is no right or wrong answer here — it’s just a good policy discussion about what the council wants to do.”
If the city keeps the building and garners no further rent income, the city would be on the hook for about $496,000 annually for 12 years to pay off the estimated $2.46 million remaining on bonds used to purchase the building and complete subsequent tenet improvements about 20 years ago.
Those payments would likely be made up of $250,000 annually from the general fund and $246,000 a year garnered from bond-refinance savings, said Management Analyst Gail Leech.
Further costs could also materialize, such as HVAC and lighting expenses, dependent upon the building’s future design, Leech added.
A pre-pandemic appraisal of the building pegged its worth at $2.9 million, meaning the city could garner a one-time surplus of around $400,000 if it were sold and the appraisal held true.
The council, however, appears to have other ideas.
Rodriguez said some of the center’s costs could be potentially be offset through partnerships with foundations, community businesses and other donors.
“I see this facility as an opportunity,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t see selling it as an option. We don’t have very many buildings left to utilize for various things we need to do in this community.”
It’s expected that a formal city council ad hoc committee will be formed at an upcoming city council meeting.
To read a city staff report on the future of the building, visit packet page 576 at https://bit.ly/3fsFVxo
