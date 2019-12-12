The flood of complaints from Brentwood residents about Highway 4 noise has prompted the city council to act.
Brentwood leaders unanimously directed city staff to explore conducting a sound study in residential areas affected by noise from Highway 4, stretching from Lone Tree Way to Marsh Creek Road.
“A sound study needs to be done, and not a sound study at peak hours, but a 24-hour sound study that gives us a real picture of what that noise is along Highway 4,” said Councilmember Karen Rarey, who spearheaded the idea last month in response to complaints from residents living in a number of communities, including Siena Village, Trilogy and the Summersets.
Interim City Manager Terrence Grindall said city staff will return to the council with a full analysis of the study’s requirements — including cost — which the governing body must approve before a full sound analysis is commissioned.
The action was welcome news to a host of sound-rattled residents, who packed the council chambers to relay their concerns and urge completion of the study. Many have indicated that traffic noise grew to unbearable levels after the multi-phased State Route 4 Bypass project altered the roadway to ease traffic congestion and improve access to certain areas. Affected developments include Siena Village, Trilogy, the Summersets, Pheasant Run Estates, Tuscany and Diablo Estates, among others.
“The current sound levels impact our health, our sleep, and our free time and ability to relax and enjoy life in Brentwood,” said Joe Young, president of the nearly 1,000-home Marsh Creek Owners Association.
Outside city agencies completed a State Route 4 Bypass project environmental impact report (EIR) in 1994, with addenda completed for subsequent portions of the project in 2011 and 2014. The sound study information in those reports, however, raises questions, Rarey said.
“When they did the update, they said they felt no noise mitigation needed to be done, other than for homes that were not there to have sound walls put in, which the city has asked to have done,” Rarey said. “The other thing that was hard to determine based on the documents is that in 2014, there was supposed to be another sound study. But without looking at the addendum for that sound study — which I can’t find anywhere — it’s hard to tell whether they just took those numbers from before, and extrapolated them to what it might be.”
According to the city’s General Plan, Highway 4 noise is considered significant if it exceeds 60 decibels, with additional considerations factored in for nighttime hours. Several residents indicated they believe current noise exceeds that number, with some saying they have already completed their own analysis.
“This road noise has negatively changed our lives, as it has for hundreds of homeowners in Brentwood, restricting homeowners to their closed-up homes all year long,” said Trilogy resident Cheri Cruey.
Siena Village resident Sukumar Dash agrees.
“From 2 a.m. on, we can’t sleep; my kids can’t sleep,” he said.
As of now, it’s unclear what remediation can or will occur, but Rarey indicated that preliminary options include installing rubberized asphalt or earth berms, and urging the California Highway Patrol to conduct targeted speed controls.
Mayor Bob Taylor agreed that a study is needed, but cautioned change won’t be easy, since at least some of the changes need to be implemented by outside agencies with jurisdiction over state highways.
“The consensus is yes, we need a sound study,” Taylor said. “We don’t own Highway 4; we don’t own the freeway.”
Grindall indicated that part of the city’s exploration into the study will involve determining who’s responsible for the noise issues.
Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez added that other noise-riddled city areas not covered by the first study could be addressed by the council later.
“It is a very important issue,” Rodriguez said.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.