Brentwood is set to offer Spanish-language documents and translation services at city meetings.
The city plans to begin offering city council agenda summary pages in Spanish; Spanish-language fliers at other city-sponsored meetings; and in-person Spanish translators at council and other city-sponsored meetings.
The new options, which could be expanded in the future, come amid a council-initiated push to improve communication with non-English-speaking residents.
“I think this will be very good for the community,” said Mayor Bob Taylor.
It’s expected that the city will begin offering Spanish-language city council agenda summary pages as soon as its next meeting, with an added note that free, in-person Spanish-language translators can made available for the meetings with notice to the city. Spanish-language fliers will also be available at all other city-sponsored meetings, in addition to an in-person Spanish translator.
The city already employs 26 bilingual Spanish speakers to assist at city service counters, who are likely to be used for the new in-person translation roles, said Sukari Beshears, Brentwood’s Human Resources director.
“Staff are assessing contracted services for all other languages, or more extensive Spanish translation needs, including equipment costs for simultaneous translation to larger groups, and will bring this back to the council when ready,” said City Manager Tim Ogden.
City Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez suggested months ago that the city explore methods to break down the language barriers that often prevent underrepresented residents from engaging or feeling welcomed in city processes.
He noted at the time that Brentwood Union School District data showed that 31.7% of students are Hispanic, second only to 38.5% of Caucasian students.
He added an example of need that materialized recently when some residents said their attendance at a forthcoming city parks and recreation strategic plan meeting hinged on whether translation services were available.
“I am looking forward to having some opportunities for our community,” Rodriguez said. “It makes me happy.”
The already employed 26 bilingual Spanish speakers will streamline the additional Spanish-language options, Beshears said.
The city currently doesn’t employ additional language-service providers, but in-person contract language services are available to cities for between $100 and $150 an hour, Beshears said.
Translating full city council meeting packets, regardless of language, appears to be a cost-prohibitive endeavor right now, considering they are routinely hundreds of pages long, city leaders said.
The current plan to begin with City Council agenda summary pages and other city meeting flyers is expected to require translating only a few pages to Spanish at a time.
“I know obviously there are a lot of different languages out there: Brentwood is growing,” Rodriguez said. “It would be great to eventually add (other language resources) for those communities.”
The city’s next scheduled council meeting is set for June 9, at 7 p.m. Spanish-language translated agenda summary pages are expected to be available in person at the meeting, as well as online.
To view the city’s council page, visit https://bit.ly/304SB9j.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.