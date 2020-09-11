The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) is advising residents of our area that a Spare the Air Alert has been extended through Monday, September 14, due to wildfire smoke continuing to cause unhealthy air quality. Today marks a record breaking 25th consecutive alert for Spare the Air.
The BAAQMD is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the nine-county Bay Area. While the alert is in effect, it’s illegal for Bay Area residents to use fireplaces, wood stoves, barbecues and other wood-burning devices. The district also recommends that locals protect themselves by staying inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels decrease.
Additional information regarding air quality and alerts can be found on the BAAQMD website.
