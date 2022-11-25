A vehicle crash at the intersection of Balfour Road and Sellers Avenue in Brentwood resulted in minor injuries for two people involved, Friday, Nov. 25.
A black sedan was traveling northbound on Sellers Avenue at a high rate of speed. The sedan failed to stop where indicated at the intersection and clipped a black minivan that was traveling eastbound on Balfour Road, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District Captain Kevin Piol.
“[The sedan] proceeded to hit the ditch and spin out,” Piol said.
