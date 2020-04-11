Emergency crews responded to a a rollover accident on Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood Saturday morning, April 11, around 9:20 a.m.
The driver was taken by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment of moderate injuries.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer investigating the accident, the driver was heading west on Marsh Creek Road when he lost control of his black Pontiac G6, and ran off the road approximately one-half mile east of Deer Valley Road. He got back on the road, but overcorrected and ran into the shoulder again. This time the car overturned and came to a rest upright in the westbound lane. The driver was able to turn the heavily damaged car around and pull it off the road in the eastbound shoulder before extricating himself from the wreckage.
A game warden from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife happened on the accident scene and provided assistance. CHP, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, Cal Fire and AMR all responded to the incident. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but canceled after paramedics opted to transport the patient by ground.
The Pontiac was the only vehicle involved and the driver was the sole occupant.
Another single-vehicle rollover accident occurred in that area on Tuesday, April 7. In that case, the driver, a 59-year-old woman, was flown to John Muir Medical Center in critical condition.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.