The sprinkler system kept a garage fire from growing in a Brentwood home Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4.
“The two sprinkler heads kept everything well under control,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Fire Marshal Steve Aubert. “They kept the fire from spreading further than just the boxes at the bottom of the pile. It was a good save.”
A resident of the home on the 2700 block of Reddington Way noticed smoke and reported hearing two explosions. Going outside, she saw water flowing from under the garage door and called 9-1-1 at 3:49 p.m.
ECCFPD and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews arrived and found the garage filled with smoke. They determined that the fire likely started in a box that had been stored in the garage for several years.
“It could have been a battery,” said Aubert. “It’s hard to say specifically what was in the box that could have started a fire after all this time. The likely idea would be probably a battery of some type of fashion - a lithium battery. Those are notorious even after so many years, they start degrading and corrosion builds up.”
Damage to the home was limited to smoke and water damage in the garage. A car in the garage at the time of the fire was not damaged. ECCFPD Battalion Chief Jake Gonzalez said that, aside from a slight odor of smoke in the house, the interior of the home was not impacted by the fire.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.