Mandatory orientation for the Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) of Contra Costa County will take place Saturday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m., at 2210 Gladstone Drive, in Pittsburg.
SVdP offers this paid job training program that helps the unemployed re-enter the workforce and find stable employment. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen millions suddenly find themselves out of work. In these hard times, it is more important than ever that job applicants understand workplace expectations and have the soft skills to be a contributing employee. The 24-week program teaches participants the skills and techniques to find a job and be successful in the workplace, offering training in resume development, interviewing and organizational skills in a supportive and compassionate environment.
To register for the Workforce Development Program, call 925-439-5060.
For more information, visit www.svdp-cc.org or contact Barb Hunt, Development Director at 925-330-6732 or b.hunt@svdp-cc.org.
