Antioch police responded to the report of a man who had been stabbed in the parking lot of Best Buy on Lone Tree Way and Slatten Ranch Road Thursday afternoon, Sept. 24.
Little information is available regarding the victim. According to radio traffic from the Contra Costa Regional Fire Communications Center, the victim was found lying in the road. An air ambulance was requested, but it was canceled en route as the patient was transported to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek by ground. An East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighter who responded to the incident said the victim was alert and speaking with paramedics as they treated him.
This is a developing story.
