Delta Veterans Group is hosting its biannual event, Stand Down on the Delta, at Antioch’s Contra Costa County Fairgrounds.
The event, which starts Friday, Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. and ends Monday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m., will house homeless and at-risk veterans in high-quality sleeping tents that include lighting and air conditioning.
J.R. Wilson — U.S. Army veteran, president and founder of Delta Veterans Group — said the long weekend will provide numerous free services for the veterans community, including 8,500 meals; clothing; employment services; medical, dental and vision services; legal services; alcohol and addiction counseling; mental health services; haircuts and hygiene items; grooming and spay and neuter for pets; and more. Throughout the event, organizers will also provide recreational therapy in the way of golf, roller skating, a car show, music and on-site trout fishing.
Stand Down on the Delta is a collaboration of numerous veterans groups, nonprofit organizations, local businesses and other sponsors.
“It’s a real team effort,” Wilson said. “When people ask, ‘How can I serve my community?’ This is that event.”
Wilson estimates 300-350 veterans will be served throughout the weekend.
As a disabled veteran, J. R. Wilson knows just how tough things can be on veterans when thei…
He added the event will also focus on camaraderie — something he says many veterans lose after they leave the military and re-enter civilian life.
“Here, they can feel like they’re part of the community,” he said.
While Wilson wants veterans to take advantage of the services, Stand Down on the Delta will also focus on empowerment, teaching veterans how they can better themselves and maybe come back to a future event and volunteer.
“That’s how we judge success,” he said. “We want to make our community better than we found it.”
The Contra Costa Fairgrounds are located at 1201 W. 10th St. in Antioch. For more information about Delta Veterans Group or Stand Down on the Delta, visit www.deltaveteransgroup.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.