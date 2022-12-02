California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways

The California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways is accepting grant applications for shoreline erosion control and public beach restoration projects. The deadline to submit applications for funding in fiscal year 2024/25 is Thursday, Dec. 15 by noon.

Shoreline erosion control and public beach restoration grants assist federal, state, regional and local government agencies by providing money for projects that stop or reverse the impact of erosion on California’s shoreline. Generally, agencies use shoreline erosion control grants to build structures that protect public infrastructure in developed shoreline areas against wave erosion, and they use public beach restoration grants to strategically place sand on eroded beaches.

In fiscal year 2022/23, the state provided:

