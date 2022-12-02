The California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways is accepting grant applications for shoreline erosion control and public beach restoration projects. The deadline to submit applications for funding in fiscal year 2024/25 is Thursday, Dec. 15 by noon.
Shoreline erosion control and public beach restoration grants assist federal, state, regional and local government agencies by providing money for projects that stop or reverse the impact of erosion on California’s shoreline. Generally, agencies use shoreline erosion control grants to build structures that protect public infrastructure in developed shoreline areas against wave erosion, and they use public beach restoration grants to strategically place sand on eroded beaches.
In fiscal year 2022/23, the state provided:
$11.5 million for a public beach restoration project in Encinitas and Solana Beach.
$2.9 million for a public beach restoration project in Orange County, including Seal Beach, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.
$1.08 million for a public beach restoration project in San Clemente.
Grant funding is available through a competitive process. An agency must submit a formal application to the state requesting funding for a specific phase of a project (feasibility study, design, or construction) along with a resolution from its governing body authorizing the application for grant funding. Projects are authorized through the state budget process. Funding for fiscal year 2024/25 is expected to be authorized for individual projects in June 2024.
Applications for both grant programs must be submitted to the state through its online grant application system. Prior to applying, the division encourages new applicants to view a 45-minute webinar for detailed instructions on creating an account in the web-based system as well as navigating it.
More information about the application process is available on the department’s website at dbw.parks.ca.gov/Erosion-RestorationGrants. For questions on the application process, call Project Manager Casey Caldwell at (916) 902-8824.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.