Vote for one candidate. For more information, visit www.cocovote.us.
Jim Frazier
(Incumbent)
• Length of residence: Lifelong
• Occupation: Member of the state assembly, District 11
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “I have fought to preserve money in the budget for childcare, adult daycare and the intellectual and developmentally disabled. Public safety remains my top priority. I support Black Lives Matter, banning chokeholds, peaceful protest and have the utmost respect for law enforcement, firefighters and 911 first responders. As Chair of Assembly Transportation, I am committed to finding solutions to fix our aging roads, highways and bridges. I am accessible and here to serve.”
Debra Schwab
• No information available.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.