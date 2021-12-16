Wearing face masks in indoor public settings is once again required as of this week as health officials hope to limit a sudden spike in COVID-19 infections across the state.
Guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health stated, “To ensure that we collectively protect the health and well-being of all Californians; keep schools open for in-person instruction and allow California’s economy to remain open and thrive, the California Department of Public Health is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public settings, irrespective of vaccine status, for the next four weeks.”
The new mask mandate took effect Dec. 15 and will remain until Jan. 15, 2022. But since Contra Costa already has a local masking order in place, the renewed statewide mask mandate doesn’t apply to the county.
“People in Contra Costa, regardless of vaccination status, will have to keep wearing face coverings in public settings as they have been doing since August,” Contra Costa Health Services said in a statement.
The state action comes after the state saw a 47% increase in the seven-day average case rate, and a 14% increase in hospitalizations since the Thanksgiving holiday, statistics show. The expected increase in holiday travel coincides with the appearance in the state of the omicron variant, which is believed to be more easily transmitted than the delta variant.
“This (mandate) will cover about 50% of the state’s population that currently live in counties that do not have a similar mandate,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “In many parts of the state, we do have those mandates county by county.”
Along with the statewide mask mandate, the state health department also issued a travel advisory for the state and guidance on attending events attended by more than 1,000 people. Under the new travel advisory, persons entering the state, or residents returning to the state, should be tested for COVID-19 within three to five days of their arrival.
Prior to attending such large events, an unvaccinated person must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the venue or facility. An antigen test must be completed one day before the event, while a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test must be completed within two days before the event.
“We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy,” Ghaly said. “Frankly, I am, too. That said, this is a critical time where we know we have a tool that has worked and can work. We are proactively putting this tool – universal masking in public settings – in place to ensure that we get through a time of joy and hope without a darker cloud of concern and despair. Californians have done this before and, of course, we believe we can do it again.”
Face masks have been required indoors in Contra Costa County since early August. At that time, Contra Costa joined six other Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley in a joint health order requiring mask use indoors regardless of vaccination status. Will Harper, Contra Costa Health Service communications and media relations specialist, noted that the county’s exceptions to its mask order will remain in effect despite the more restrictive state order.
“There will be no changes for Contra Costa,” he said. “The state order doesn’t apply to counties that have their own orders, which means we can maintain our exceptions as well.”
The county reported an increase in COVID-19 cases, but the increase is less than has been observed at the state level. The county has experienced an 18.9% increase in active COVID-19 cases over the two weeks before Dec. 14. Hospitalizations increased by 10.9 % over the same time frame.
“The recent increase in cases and the emergence of a new variant are reasons for concern, as are the upcoming holidays where families from different households will gather indoors,” Harper said. “The recent rise in cases likely has something to do with people gathering during Thanksgiving, although we can’t say that definitively. (It’s) hard to predict the future, especially with omicron. We are strongly recommending that everyone eligible for a booster get one as soon as possible.”
To date, no cases of the omicron variant have been detected in the county, but Harper noted that the variant was detected in a wastewater sample last week. Additionally, Ghaly said at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 13, that its increased transmissibility can make it become the dominant variant.
“I think what we’ve already learned is that this is a very, very transmissible form, and that it does have some degree of impact on vaccines,” Ghaly added. “We’re trying to clarify that as quickly as possible so that we can make good decisions for the state.”
The seven-day average positivity rate in the county has climbed from 2.3% on Nov. 1 to 2.7% on Nov. 30, statistics show. The positive test rate is a primary indicator of the direction the pandemic is going, and a sharp increase would be cause for concern. So far, that has not materialized, officials said. During the summer spike in cases, the positive test rate topped out at 8.7%. During the peak of the winter wave one year ago, it exceeded 11%, records show.
“Our collective actions can save lives this holiday season,” Aragón said. “We are already seeing a higher level of transmission this winter, and it is important to act now to prevent overwhelming our busy hospitals so we can provide quality health care to all Californians. All Californians should get vaccinated and receive their booster. Getting your whole family up to date on vaccination is the most important action you can take to get through the pandemic and to protect yourself from serious impacts from the virus and its variants. Testing and masking remain important tools in slowing the spread.”
