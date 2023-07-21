More shade is coming to many California schools, but only one in East County. Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced CalFire is providing $47 million in grants to help schools convert asphalt to green spaces and plant trees and other vegetation – adding cooler spaces essential to protecting kids from dangerous extreme heat.
Pittsburg is the only Delta city to receive one of those first-round grants. Other cities along the Delta, including Brentwood, Antioch, Discovery Bay and Oakley, did not apply for the grants, according to a chart provided by CalFire of California cities and agencies that did apply for the grants.
Extreme heat at schools affects all of California, and these investments boost nature-based designs on school campuses to promote children’s safe physical activity, mental health, and overall well being, according to a press release from Newsom’s office.
