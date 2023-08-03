California is preparing its cities against wildfires, with Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing new investments that will improve defenses around homes, reduce overgrown vegetation, improve evacuation routes for rural communities and more.
The $113 million in new funding, made possible by the $52 billion California Climate Commitment budget, will support 96 wildfire prevention projects across the state – with 8 in 10 grants directed toward low-income areas.
“These kinds of projects save lives and livelihoods, and we’re scaling it up,” Newsom said. “It was work like this that helped communities like South Lake Tahoe and Pollock Pines avert unknowable destruction. Our goal is to stop devastation before it happens – to keep Californians safe, and preserve our communities and shared history.”
CalFire’s Wildfire Prevention Grants Program funds programs to protect people, structures, and communities. This year’s investment adds to the 144 ongoing projects funded last year and includes hazardous fuels reduction and wildfire prevention planning and education. These projects support the goals and objectives of California’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan, as well as the Strategic Fire Plan for California.
“Investing in communities before a wildfire strikes is a critical component of California’s wildfire strategy,” said CalFire Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. “These proactive investments support local projects that protect, engage, and educate communities to increase wildfire prevention and resiliency efforts throughout the state. Wildfire is a year-round reality in California, and even though a historically wet winter was the exception this year, we are always ready for when conditions change and to continue our charge of creating a more wildfire resilient California. We are proud to help further this important and proactive work.”
