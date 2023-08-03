Cal Fire Logo_EDITORIAL ART

California is preparing its cities against wildfires, with Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing new investments that will improve defenses around homes, reduce overgrown vegetation, improve evacuation routes for rural communities and more.

The $113 million in new funding, made possible by the $52 billion California Climate Commitment budget, will support 96 wildfire prevention projects across the state – with 8 in 10 grants directed toward low-income areas.

“These kinds of projects save lives and livelihoods, and we’re scaling it up,” Newsom said. “It was work like this that helped communities like South Lake Tahoe and Pollock Pines avert unknowable destruction. Our goal is to stop devastation before it happens – to keep Californians safe, and preserve our communities and shared history.”

