Prompted by a complaint from a Discovery Bay resident, the State Water Board issued a press release on May 22 warning residents about harmful algal blooms (HAB).
The press release comes early in the season, when HAB are not normally seen. The algal blooms, a build-up of blue-green algae toxin called cyanobacteria, float on top of the water or in the water and look like green, white or brown scum. They usually appear later in the summer.
Joe Doser, supervising environmental health specialist for Contra Costa County, said residents should be cautious.
“Under the circumstances, Environmental Health recommends people and pets avoid contact with slow-moving or stagnant water during warm weather, particularly if there are visible algal blooms,” he said.
While the algae have always been present in the Delta waters, the drought earlier in the decade increased it dramatically by decreasing water flow. The algae thrive in shallow, warm, still water and feed on the nitrates found in fertilizers that wash into the Delta.
Jim Mattison of the Discovery Bay Community Foundation (DBCF) has taken it upon himself to help find a solution to the problem. He is part of a statewide committee of scientists and community leaders looking for a way to mitigate the algae.
“Unfortunately for Discovery Bay, we are not in an enclosed pond or lake so our challenges are much greater being part of the entire Delta with constant tidal flow,” Mattison said.
He and a group of scientists collect samples from the bays in town each month, testing for toxins. Those trips have been halted by COVID-19, but Mattison hopes to continue them once the county’s restrictions allow it.
DBCF, along with the Central Valley Water Board, has secured an $80,000 grant to conduct a load study of the water in and around Discovery Bay. The hope is the study will shed more light on how and why the algae has grown exponentially and will be conducted once COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
While the toxins are harmful to humans and their pets, they can also endanger local wildlife.
“Blue-green algae depletes the oxygen from the water and can kill fish and other Delta inhabitants,” Mattison said. “Usually, this will subside in October when the water cools off and the nights grow longer.”
Residents should contact the county if they see the algae blooming near their docks, as the town itself has neither the funding nor the authority to deal with it.
“With this warm weather, it’s likely we will have to contend with another season of algae,” said Mike Davies, general manager. “The Town will continue to keep residents informed by updating our website as information comes in from Contra Costa County Health and the California Water Boards.”
Davies expressed sympathy with the frustration of residents whose bays are clogged with invasive weeds and algal blooms, acknowledging water activities are a fundamental part of the life of his community.
Human exposure to water containing toxic harmful algal blooms, for example by direct body contact or ingestion, can result in a number of symptoms including the following:
Rashes
Eye, nose, mouth or throat irritation
Allergic reactions
Headache
Gastrointestinal upset, such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea
Pets are especially susceptible, as they can ingest the toxins when licking their bodies.
For more information from the county, visit https://cchealth.org/eh/hab/. Information can also be found on the Town of Discovery Bay’s website at www.todb.ca.gov.
