California has a rodent problem that is now threatening the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, and the California Division of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently received more than $10 million to help eliminate the problem, before it’s too late.
The rodent in question is the nutria, a 20-pound, semi-aquatic, invasive species native to South America that mysteriously reappeared in state waterways after an absence of more than 40 years. With a staggering rate of reproduction and a prodigious appetite, nutria behavior threatens the infrastructure of agriculture, water-delivery mechanisms and the protections afforded by the state’s system of levees.
“Nutria pose a unique threat here in this state,” said Peter Tira, CDFW public information officer. “First and foremost, they’re really a public safety threat. That’s the most concern for everybody. They live in colonies and they dig these destructive burrows into levees and dams and canals, which has the potential to weaken the state’s entire water structure, starting here in the Delta.”
Using funds made available by Proposition 1 — also known as the Water Quality, Supply and Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2014 — the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Conservancy (SSJDC) awarded CDFW a grant of $8.5 million to assist in the eradication of nutria from the state’s landscape. This follows an earlier $1.2 million award from the group to CDFW. Governor Newsom’s recently approved budget provides another $1.9 million, and promises $1.6 million in ongoing funding for the effort.
“The science behind invasive species control strongly suggests that early responses after detection is the most effective and, honestly, most economical, way of controlling newly detected invasive species,” explained Aaron Haiman, environmental scientist for the SSJDC. “If a new population gets established and becomes numerous, it is difficult, expensive and possibly even impossible to completely remove them from a habitat or landscape. With nutria being detected recently in California, we’re in that early stage. It makes sense that if we’re going to do something about them, (we should) do it now.”
The funding will allow CDFW to hire staff who will focus on the effort to eradicate nutria. It will also support the surveillance of waterways and wetlands suitable for nutria, the use of sterilized “Judas” nutria with GPS collars to find and monitor other nutria infestations, set up traps in all new and existing infestations, and deploy nutria scent-detection dog teams to follow up where eradication efforts were undertaken.
“Nutria are the biggest threat to the Delta that nobody has heard about,” said Assemblymember Jim Frazier (D-Discovery Bay). “These destructive, invasive species from South America have caused a great deal of damage to interior waterways in a number of states. We eradicated them once in California, but they started showing up again a few years ago in counties east of the Delta. Now they are beginning to show up in the Delta. This makes eradication efforts urgent.”
The introduction of nutria to California followed a pattern similar to their introduction in other environments across the U.S. and the world. They first were brought to the state in 1899 as part of a fur farming scheme in Los Angeles County.
“(By) the mid-1900s there were nutria farms throughout California,” said Tira. “They were licensed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Nutria fur never really took off, quite frankly. It’s a rodent fur, a little bit coarser than mammal fur like a mink or a beaver. It’s a bit of a boondoggle, really. People made money selling nutria to people who wanted to farm them, but the fur never took off.”
As the viability of nutria farming collapsed, the rodents were released or escaped into the wild. With no natural predators in California, an extensive network of waterways and favorable weather conditions, nutria were free to eat and reproduce with little interruption. The state declared the nutria eradicated in the 1970s, though no records exist that explain how the eradication was achieved. None were observed until March 2017 when a pregnant female was captured in a beaver trap in Merced County. Since then, more than 600 have been caught in Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Merced, San Joaquin and Fresno counties.
There are two possible scenarios to explain the reappearance of nutria in California. The first is that some remnant colony existed and somehow escaped notice for four decades, though Tira said that scenario was unlikely. The other scenario is that they were intentionally or accidentally reintroduced to the environment. There are large populations of nutria in Washington and Oregon, but natural barriers like mountain ranges make their migration here all but impossible. Tira also said the state is considering doing genetic testing in an attempt to determine where the animals originated, though he also admitted that doing so would not contribute to the eradication effort.
Distinguishing a nutria in the wild from other native animals like beavers, muskrats, otters or mink can be challenging, even to the trained observer. Under California law, it is only legal to kill nutria if you are a landowner or are employed by a land owner who has nutria on their property. There is no hunting program in place and there is no bounty offered in California for nutria. The CDFW asks that if someone observes or has found potential signs of nutria, they should attempt to take pictures and report it via their website www.wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Invasives/Report, or by calling 866-440-9530.
For more information on nutria, visit http://bit.ly/thepress_nutria.
