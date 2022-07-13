The State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways is accepting applications from public and private marina owners for federal Boating Infrastructure Grants. For next year, $14 million is available for such projects nationally. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service - Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program, the boating infrastructure grants is a competitive program open to publicly and privately owned marinas to renovate or construct visitor docks, restrooms, gangways, and dockside utility hook-ups for transient recreational boats 26 feet or longer.
The program provides the following resources to recreational boaters:
Enhance access to recreational, historic, cultural, and scenic resources.
Strengthen community ties to water’s edge and economic benefits.
Promote public/private partnerships and entrepreneurial opportunities.
Provide continuity of public access to the shore.
Promote awareness of transient boating opportunities.
Applicants should first review the federal guidelines and application instructions to determine if they qualify. Grants are available to projects on a competitive basis against applicants from other states and territories. The federal fish and wildlife service ranks and scores grant requests according to need, access, cost efficiency, matching funds, and innovations that improve user access to the waterways.
The Division of Boating and Waterways reviews each application and sends the most eligible projects to the fish and wildlife service. If awarded a grant, the division will manage the project through completion to ensure it meets federal requirements.
Marina operators eligible to compete in this program can receive an application packet by contacting Ethan Tratner at ethan.tratner@parks.ca.gov or (916) 902-8823.
