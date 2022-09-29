State offers boating safety education grants

California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways is accepting grant applications from organizations that teach on-the-water boating safety education to the public until Oct. 28.
A total of $1.6 million in grants is available to local public agencies, nonprofit organizations and colleges/universities operating within California for Aquatic Center Education Program grants.
The grants are competitive and can be used to:
• Purchase boating equipment and supplies.
• Provide student scholarships for on-the-water boating courses.
• Offset costs for boating instructor training and safety-related events.
Applicants should review the FAQs listed on the department’s website to determine if they are eligible for the grants. Applications must be submitted through the division’s online grant application system.
Each application will be ranked and scored based on its demonstration of the applicant’s ability to safely and effectively teach on-the-water boating safety courses and enhance boaters’ knowledge of boating laws, practical handling of vessels, weather and water conditions, and other boating safety information.
The Division of Boating and Waterways administers this grant. Funding is provided by the federal Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, which is managed by the United States Coast Guard.
Detailed information regarding the Aquatic Center Education Program is available on the Division of Boating and Waterways website.
